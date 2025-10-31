Roanoke Halloween Bash offers safe, family-friendly fun with community partners

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual Halloween Bash with trunk-or-treat and games.

The annual Halloween Bash is a festive event designed for families and open to the entire community. This year’s celebration promises a safe and fun environment where kids can enjoy trunk-or-treating, games, music, pumpkin painting, food and plenty of Halloween excitement.

Hundreds of families brought their children to experience a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, with decorated trunks and treats provided by community members.

In addition to families, the RCSO invited community partners, organizations, and local businesses to participate. This event offers a valuable opportunity for these groups to connect with residents and strengthen community ties. Sheriff Antonio Hash, Chief Deputy Brandon Young, and Mayor Joe Cobb were all attending the event.

The RCSO aims to make this Halloween a safe and spooktacular celebration for all. By bringing together families and local groups, the event fosters a sense of community while ensuring a fun, secure environment for everyone.