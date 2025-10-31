WATCH: Dominion Energy warns of phantom energy

While ghosts and spirits may roam tonight, Dominion Energy is warning about another kind of phantom — phantom energy.

Phantom energy comes from home devices that draw electricity from outlets even when they’re turned off. Dominion says phantom energy accounts for up to 10 percent of the electricity used in a home and costs an average of about $100 per year.

“There are all kinds of vampires and ghosts, so to speak, in your home that are really sucking and drawing your energy use,” said Cherise Newsome, spokesperson for Dominion Energy. “And you want to take a look at them because you have the power to control that. So for example, if you have devices that are plugged in that you’re not using, go ahead and unplug them. Other things like lighting account for a significant portion of your bill.”

Dominion says items like smart power strips can help because they automatically cut off devices when they’re not in use. The company is among the utilities that offer them for free if you complete a virtual power audit online.