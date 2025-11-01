Woman arrested, man injured following Lynchburg stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was injured following a stabbing that occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the 3300 block of Mayflower Drive around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway with stab wounds in his chest and abdomen. After applying first aid, the man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a woman was arrested in connection with this incident, and there is no known threat to the community at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Dempsey at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, or submit an anonymous tip online here. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.