Man arrested following string of vehicle larcenies in Rockbridge County, various other jurisdictions

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested following a string of vehicle larcenies that were reported out of Rockbridge on August 28 and Oct. 10, ending a months-long investigation, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they began investigating a series of larcenies that occurred overnight in the Furr’s Mill area of the county. Around 15 vehicles and one garage were entered, with various items stolen.

On Oct. 10, investigators responded to similar break-in reports off West Midland Trail. This time, around six vehicles were entered, with multiple items stolen.

After investigating both incidents, authorities identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle, and law enforcement agencies were alerted throughout the commonwealth. On Oct. 22, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle while investigating similar incidents in their jurisdiction. Two suspects were arrested at that time, and various stolen properties linked to the Rockbridge larcenies were recovered.

RCSO said their own investigators then responded to Goochland County and executed a search warrant on the vehicle. Stolen items connected to the Rockbridge incidents, as well as multiple other jurisdictions, were recovered as a result.

As a result of the investigation, 35-year-old Antonio Spencer was taken into custody on the following charges:

One count of burglary (felony)

One count of grand larceny (felony)

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)

13 counts of petit larceny (misdemeanor)

19 counts of tampering with a vehicle (misdemeanor)

The sheriff’s office thanked the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.