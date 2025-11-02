One dead, one displaced following house fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Martinsville in the early hours of Sunday morning, Henry County Fire Marshal Kiah Cooper said.

The Fire Marshal said the fire occurred in a home on Fellowship Drive in Martinsville. The body of the victim was taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. One other person who lived in the home was not present at the time of the fire, and is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is being investigated, but it is believed to have started in the bedroom.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.