Two people, dogs displaced following Botetourt County garage fire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people and their dogs are displaced following a garage fire that occurred in Botetourt County on Sunday afternoon, Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said.

The Department of Fire & EMS said they responded to reports of a structure fire on the 100 block of Barron Drive around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, crews found “a detached garage fully involved with immediate exposures of a home, multiple passenger vehicles, and a camper trailer.”

Authorities said the fire was under control after about 30 minutes, but units stayed for two more hours to ensure the overhaul of the scene.

Two people and their dogs were displaced as a result, and the American Red Cross was called for assistance.