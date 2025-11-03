Community-led “bike buses” rolled through Roanoke City Elementary Schools

Students arrived at class this fall with bicycles — and helmets — after community‑led “bike buses” began through neighborhoods to bring children to Roanoke City’s Crystal Spring Elementary School and Morningside Elementary School, organizers said.

The rides were a partnership of PedalSafe ROA, Roanoke City Public Schools, Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, and Nicole Black, a PedalSafe member and Crystal Spring parent. Black was a part of the Crystal Spring bike bus and said many students loved the program.

“They come to school excited and ready to start their day,” Black said about Crystal Spring’s bike bus. “One student said, ‘This was the best day of school.’ Parents seem to value it as well, and each week we have gained new riders. Teachers have shared their support and commented that they, too, see the benefits.”

Crystal Spring hosted an initial ride last May for National Walk and Roll to School Day, Black said, and strong interest prompted her to offer five group rides this fall. Around 25 to 45 students, parents and volunteers took part in the Crystal Spring ride days.

After seeing its impact at Crystal Spring, Morningside hosted its first bike bus ride on October 8th with help from PedalSafe ROA.

Volunteers supporting the Crystal Spring route this season included three parent block captains, roughly 10 other parents, one to two school administrators, two to three PedalSafe volunteers and one to three sheriff escorts, Black said. She cautioned that maintaining that level of volunteer support long term could be a challenge.

Most participating students bring their own bikes, Black said, but she is working with community partners to provide bikes for children in need. She is also exploring routes to offer group rides to James Madison Middle School and said her child plans to start a school bike club this fall.

PedalSafe ROA surveyed Roanoke school households in 2024 and found interest in bike-bus programs, Black said. Noting she also had her own motivation for wanting to lead the Crystal Spring’s bike bus program.

“For my household, it was personal,” Black said, “I have a child that was struggling to engage in the routines of a traditional school day. The BB (bike bus) was a major motivation for him to go to school. It allowed more physical activity, socialization with his neighbors/friends, and an outlet for his pre-school jitters.”

Black said that while the school bike buses were not official a part of PedalSafe’s A Week Without Driving 2025 challenge, both events align with the goal to have sustainable commuting options.

The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke City Public Schools both encouraged the bike bus movement, pointing out its positive benefits for the students and community.

“Riding alongside these enthusiastic students reminds us of the importance of safe routes, healthy habits, and strong community connections. Thank you to all who helped make this event possible and to the students who inspired us with their energy and smiles,” Roanoke Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Crystal Spring’s schoolwide bike bus program ran through Oct. 22. A portion of Black’s route will continue during the school year as long as interest remains, and schoolwide rides are scheduled to resume in early April and run weekly through May, she said.

Families, students, and volunteers who want to get involved can contact Black at niceblac@gmail.com or PedalSafe ROA at pedalsaferoa.org .

Community-led “bike buses” were rolling through Roanoke City Elementary Schools this fall. (Nicole Black, Roanoke City Public School Crystal Spring Bike Bus)

