Man arrested, charged in connection with Salem shots-fired incident

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shots-fired incident in Salem, according to the police department.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Wortham Street, where they encountered a man armed with a handgun. The man, identified as Lazarus Powell of Salem, refused to leave the residence and retreated inside, authorities said.

After negotiators from Salem’s Emergency Response Team arrived, they were able to persuade Powell to exit the house peacefully. Powell surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody, according to Salem Police.

He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits. Powell was transported to the Roanoke County-Salem Jail, where he remains held.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.