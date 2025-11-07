30 Days of Hope: Meet Alea!

Alea, 14, is a bright, funny, and determined young woman with big dreams for her future.

Alea, 14, is a bright, funny, and determined young woman with big dreams for her future. Friends describe her as “kind, caring, a little bit dramatic,” and anyone who meets her quickly sees her warmth and creativity.

Alea loves drawing and painting, using art as a way to express her unique personality. She also enjoys taking care of herself, especially her skincare routine and styling her hair, showing pride in who she is and how she presents herself.

“I want to go to college. I want to do marine biology. I want to have a house of my own. Like a big household,” Alea said, sharing her ambitions for her future.

To Alea, family is about love, care, and being heard.

“Like when I’m talking to them, they listen. That’s how I’d describe a family,” she said.

She thrives when surrounded by people who offer support, stability, and guidance through both the good and tough times.

Alea would flourish in a home where she is encouraged to chase her goals, express herself, and know she is valued.

With her kindness, creativity, and determination, Alea is ready to bring joy, laughter, and inspiration to a family who will love her and help her continue to grow.

If you would like to learn more about adopting Alea, click here.

You can also learn about Alea here.