Local News

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Drive Aims to Aid the ‘Virginia Cares’ Initiative

Travis Beauchamp, WSLS 10

Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Drive (WSLS | Feeding Southwest Virginia)

On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the “Virginia Cares Initiative” to help those in need due to the pause on SNAP benefits across the U.S.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber is partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Salem Civic Center to organize a drive-through drop off on Friday, Nov. 14. Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking all those who can help to donate non-perishable food items next Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How can you help:

  • Drop off items at the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or, if you can not make it on Friday, the Salem-Roanoke Chamber Building at 611 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153)
  • Promote the drive via social media
  • Set up a collection box at your place of employment
  • Offer a monetary donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia feedingswva.org/donate/

Items needed include:

  • Canned meat, veggies, fruit
  • Rice
  • Beans
  • Peanut Butter
  • Pasta
  • Soup
  • 100% Juice
  • Other Non-Perishable Food Items

