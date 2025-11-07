Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Drive Aims to Aid the ‘Virginia Cares’ Initiative

On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the “Virginia Cares Initiative” to help those in need due to the pause on SNAP benefits across the U.S.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber is partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Salem Civic Center to organize a drive-through drop off on Friday, Nov. 14. Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking all those who can help to donate non-perishable food items next Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How can you help:

Drop off items at the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or, if you can not make it on Friday, the Salem-Roanoke Chamber Building at 611 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153 )

Promote the drive via social media

Set up a collection box at your place of employment

Offer a monetary donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia feedingswva.org/donate/

Items needed include: