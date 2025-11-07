Fire experts warn: Clean chimneys and check smoke alarms as temperatures drop

FINCASTLE, Va. – As cooler temperatures arrive, fire experts have a warning for you.

Get your chimneys and flues cleaned.

10 News spoke with Botetourt County’s Recruitment and Retention Specialist, Taylor Lunsford, about the importance of doing these things.

“This time of year, when people start firing their fireplaces, when it’s getting cold outside, it has a high probability that you could have a chimney fire. So, we always recommend that you take all the safe steps to prevent that from happening,” said Lunsford.

She also recommends having your smoke alarms checked regularly.