Man arrested following breaking and entering incident at Covington smoke shop

COVINGTON, Va. – A man was arrested after a break-in at a Covington smoke shop that occurred in October, Covington Police Department said.

CPD said officers responded to the Vape and More at 916 South Monroe Avenue around 8:16 a.m. on Oct. 23 after reports of a shattered front door. Upon arrival, officers found the glass door broken, and that several THC-related products had been stolen.

After reviewing surveillance footage, law enforcement determined that a man threw a rock through the door in the early morning hours that same day, entered the store, and stole around $800 in items before fleeing the area.

Authorities said that after investigation, 24-year-old Issac Kimberlin was arrested on Oct. 31, charged with entering a dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, please contact Sgt. Agee of the Covington Division of Police by phone at 540-965-6333.