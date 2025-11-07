Veterans Day deals & events on Nov. 11, 2025

Veterans Day is almost here, and there are plenty of local events and deals for those who have served our country happening on Tuesday, Nov. 11!

Deals:

Bubba’s 33 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., veterans and active U.S. military to enjoy FREE lunch

Golden Corral - 4 p.m. to close, Any person who has served in the U.S. Military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves) receives a free “thank you” dinner

Sheetz - All day, all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey sub a regular-size fountain drink, and a car wash

Starbucks - All day, Veterans, military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl.oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced)

Events:

Annual Veterans Day Breakfast in Galax - 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Galax Municipal Golf Course

Sixth Annual Veterans Day Commemoration in Altavista - 5 p.m., 980 Wards Road, Altavista

Veterans Day Observance - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bedford National D-Day Memorial

Franklin County Veterans Day Ceremony - 11 a.m., Franklin County Veterans’ Park in Rocky Mount