Salem Red Sox rebrand as the Salem RidgeYaks

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox revealed their new identity at Carilion Clinic Field on Saturday!

The Minor League Baseball team has transformed into the Salem RidgeYaks. The team will still remain the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

“We’re proud of our continued partnership with Salem and grateful for the important role the team plays in developing future Red Sox players. This rebrand is an exciting new chapter that celebrates the passion and pride of the Salem community while continuing the strong connection between our organizations. We look forward to many more seasons of great baseball and shared success between Salem and Boston.” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy

The team’s new mascot is Mac the Yak, inspired by McAfee Knob. The team said that Mac loves kayaking, hiking, and being outdoors.

The new brand will debut on Opening Day 2026, set for April 2. For more information on the change, click here.