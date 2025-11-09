One dead, one injured, in custody following shooting incident in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead, and a man is injured following a shooting incident that occurred in Roanoke on Sunday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to a gas station parking lot on the 2500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW around 11:16 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

Authorities said a second man with gunshot wounds was found on the 600 block of Milton Street NW. The preliminary investigation found that he was injured during this shooting incident, and he is now in custody as a person of interest. He is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.