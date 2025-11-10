Man in custody following multiple executed search warrants in Roanoke County

VINTON, Va. – A man is in custody after multiple search warrants were executed by multiple agencies in Roanoke County as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, Roanoke County Police Department said.

RCPD said they executed multiple search warrants in collaboration with the Vinton Police Department, the Roanoke Police Department, as well as state and federal stakeholders.

Authorities said that during the execution of a warrant in Vinton, a man fled the scene and entered a nearby business. Officers quickly managed to take the man into custody without further incident.

The police department said there is no ongoing threat to public safety regarding this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.