Virginia Department of Forestry prepares for fire season

The Virginia Department of Foresty announced that they had firefighters assigned to every county across Virginia in preparation for fall fire season. Fall fire season runs through Nov. 30.

The leading cause of wildfires in Virginia remains careless outdoor burning. Nine out of 10 wildfires are started by people with escaped debris being the leading cause. An unattended yard debris fire or even a discarded cigarette can quickly spread into dry fuels, prevalent each fall.

“It is now fall fire season in the Commonwealth,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “From now until Nov. 30, the Virginia Department of Forestry urges you to take caution when engaging in activities that involve fire, such as burning yard debris, having campfires or using fire pits. It’s important to note that in Southwest Virginia specifically, the residual debris from Hurricane Helene is still a concern as it provides additional fuel for wildfires. Also, localities may have specific restrictions or put temporary burn bans in place during fire season. Always check with local officials for burning updates in your area.”

DOF emergency response readiness activities for the 2025 fall fire season:

All three of the DOF’s operational regions have held readiness meetings and equipment checks for fall fire season.

Hiring and fitness testing of the agency’s 345 part-time firefighters.

A seasonal firefighter crew of 15 began work on Oct. 1.

Planning with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs to ensure seamless coordination at the local level should severe fire outbreaks occur.

Reduce wildfires and minimize their spread: