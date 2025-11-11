General firearms deer season begins in Virginia on Nov. 15

Virginia’s general firearms deer season is set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 15, and there are plenty of things you need to be aware of before heading out to hunt.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has asked that you make yourself aware of all hunting regulations, and also ensure your gear has been inspected and is safe and operational. Be safe when using a tree stand; use a safety harness and a fall arrest system.

Before heading out, make sure you’ve told someone your plan and when you expect to be back. Also, ensure you’re adequately prepped with water, snacks, a first aid kit, and a cell phone or other means of communication, as well as appropriate clothing. Check the weather and wear the required blaze orange.

If you plan to hunt in a chronic wasting disease (CWD) management areas, check extra regulations for safety. Deer harvested in the following counties are required to be tested for CWD:

Patrick

Roanoke

Shenandoah

Smyth

Tazewell

Wythe

You can find locations to drop off your deer here.

If you’re using hounds while hunting, click here.

Got extra deer you can’t fit in your freezer? You can donate to Hunters for the Hungry here.