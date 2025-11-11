Governor Youngkin orders POW/MIA Flag for Nov. 11

The Commonwealth of Virginia will display the POW/MIA flag on all public buildings on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in honor of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

The order, issued under Virginia law § 2.2-3310.1, directs all state agencies and institutions to fly the flag on that day as a tribute to their service and sacrifice.

Recommended Videos

The Governor Youngkin signed the order on Nov. 10, 2025, officially requiring the POW/MIA flag to be flown across the state on Veterans Day.

This annual observance highlights Virginia’s commitment to remembering those who endured captivity or remain unaccounted for in military service.