Southwest Virginia school leaders balance safety, family needs during wintry conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Unseasonably chilly temperatures and wintry conditions Monday morning posed an early-season test for school administrators.

Craig County Public Schools closed for the day because of road conditions. In a letter to parents Monday evening, Superintendent Jason A. Wheeler apologized for the late notice.

“The timing and intensity of the snowfall developed differently than originally forecasted, which made the decision more challenging,” he wrote.

Craig County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.

Earlier Monday, 10 News spoke with school leaders in Grayson and Roanoke counties. They said they try to keep safety in mind on wintry mornings while minimizing inconvenience for families.

“One of the things that I think I’d want people to know is that you’re very mindful of different people’s family situations,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We know that, for example, doing two-hour delays can be ... pretty challenging for families trying to get to work or especially if it’s a cold snap and you think about students waiting out at bus stops.”

In Grayson County Monday, some icy roads were reported, but conditions were not severe enough to close or delay schools.

“We had to do snow routes, which we have designed where our kids will meet the bus,” said Kelly Wilmore, superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools. “The parents will bring them to a neutral location, which is normally closer to the two-lane there on the main highway. And then from there is where we take our students and get them.”

School divisions also have built-in makeup days on their calendars in case of weather closures. They usually only switch to virtual learning during prolonged weather events, like the ice storms last year.