Virginia SNAP benefits update as VENA program paused amid government shutdown impact

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that federal SNAP payments are returning but at about 65% of the usual amount. Those who receive SNAP benefits can expect to see roughly two-thirds of their normal payment, which should be available by Thursday, according to Governor Youngkin. However, this means VENA payments are put on hold as of November 9th.

As the government shutdown continues, some Virginians are feeling the impact more acutely. Leslie McLea, a local woman who is homebound and relies on food stamps and SNAP benefits, reached out to 10 News for help.

“I did not receive my VENA payment and I should’ve gotten it on the 5th,” McLea said. “I am disabled, I am homebound. I receive disability and food stamps, I have no way to get out and get food. Nobody is addressing what happens when you do not get these payments. I need somebody to look into this.”

McLea shared that she has tried contacting local and state offices for answers but has not received the information she needs. “I called Mark Warner’s office, the state delegate, the state senator, the health and human resources department, I called Governor Youngkin’s office and talked to somebody in there, nobody wants to hit this issue.”

The question remains: why did McLea not receive her VENA funding, and will she eventually get the money? The Virginia Department of Social Services has been contacted for clarification, but due to the holiday, no response has been received yet.

What is known is that VENA is a state emergency food program that provided families with about 25% of their usual SNAP benefits during the first week of November. However, VENA was paused on Nov. 9 when the state announced it would halt VENA benefits in favor of partially resuming federal SNAP payments, but at about 65% of the usual amount.

McLea said she should have received some money from VENA, but has not. She also noted that local food banks do not deliver, so being homebound, she has been “constantly fighting” to find food.

Approximately 850,000 Virginians are affected by SNAP. Southwest Virginia shows particularly high participation in SNAP compared to other regions, with 16.2% of residents enrolled compared to 6.2% in Northern Virginia.

The situation remains fluid, and 10 News will continue to follow updates. Viewers who have experienced similar issues or still have questions are encouraged to comment below or reach out to our newsroom.