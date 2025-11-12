30 Days of Hope: Meet Nora!

Sixteen-year-old Nora is a bright, creative teen who loves art, journaling and staying active. She’s also a big sports fan with big dreams for the future.

“But what I’m really trying to go for in my life is to own my own business and create new stuff,” Nora said.

Recommended Videos

Nora has a determined spirit and a kind heart. She enjoys spending time outside, playing sports, reading, and helping others. Those who know her describe her as funny, personable and independent — a young woman who loves to laugh and make connections.

When asked what she wants most, Nora didn’t hesitate.

“Get adopted and like to stay in one place,” she said. “Have a family that’s gonna be there. Support.”

For Nora, family means more than just a home — it’s about trust, loyalty and unconditional love.

“Sticking up for each other. Always being there for each other. And always trusting them and always having their back,” she said.

Nora would do best with an active family that loves to travel, spend time together and communicate openly. She hopes for patient, caring adults who will guide her, support her dreams and teach her valuable life skills.

With her creativity, determination and heart for others, Nora is ready to find a forever family who will cheer her on.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Nora, click here.

You can also learn more about Nora here.