Man dead after Henry County domestic shooting, no charges filed, HCSO

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed after a 46-year-old man was killed following an argument with his brother and other family members on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, officials received a call reporting a gunshot victim at a residence in Stone Court in Axton at 11:35 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and, upon arrival, located an individual who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, 46-year-old Ronal McGugan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from HCSO processed the scene for evidence and conducted multiple witness interviews. The Sheriff’s Office said it consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and no charges will be filed based on evidence gathered at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers line at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.