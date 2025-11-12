Three wanted people arrested after barricade incident in Henry County Tuesday

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had arrested three individuals after a barricade incident in Bassett on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, deputies with the office attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 600 block of Longview Drive. Upon arrival, deputies could hear individuals inside, but nobody came to the door.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to call the occupants out, deputies obtained a search warrant and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to assist. SWAT personnel continued making announcements for the individuals inside to exit the home.

After approximately three hours, one individual came out of the residence and was taken into custody. Deputies then entered and methodically searched the residence, locating and arresting all wanted individuals.

Derrick Lyn Phillippe, 39 years of age: No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 – Obstructing Justice (Henry County)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-251 – First Offender Violation (Franklin County)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (Franklin County)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Sell, Distribute Schedule III drugs (3 counts,

Franklin County)

Levi Enoch Dunmire, 38 years of age: No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (4 Counts)

Sarah Burnette Foster, 37 years of age: $2,000.00 Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 – Obstructing Justice

HCSO says a total of three individuals were taken into custody, including Phillippe, who was located hiding inside a footlocker.