YMCA at Virginia Tech opens Corner Market early amid SNAP disruptions

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The YMCA at Virginia Tech is launching its Corner Market initiative ahead of schedule in response to recent disruptions in SNAP benefits that have contributed to food insecurity.

Originally set to open in spring 2026, the program opened its doors on Nov. 3 to support families in need. It offers free food to those with an EBT card, aiming to ensure community members do not go without.

The Y Center, located at 1000 North Main Street in Blacksburg, is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the YMCA, food insecurity has risen in the New River Valley, with participation in its food programs surging.

The YMCA is asking for community support to keep shelves stocked. Thanks to its network of partners, the organization can purchase food at 19 cents per pound. That means a $10 donation provides more than 50 pounds of groceries for local families.

The YMCA is calling on the community for early year-end donations. The fundraising goal is $30,000:

$15,000 for the Community Food Fund to buy food for the Corner Market and other food access programs

$15,000 to sustain outreach programs serving youth, families and newcomers across the New River Valley

Donations can be made online or by sending a check to the YMCA at 403 Washington Street SW in Blacksburg.