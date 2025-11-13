30 Days of Hope: Meet Brayden!

Brayden is an energetic, funny and athletic teen who loves staying active and spending time outdoors.

Brayden is an energetic, funny and athletic teen who loves staying active and spending time outdoors. Whether it’s playing soccer, swimming, or fishing, the 14-year-old is always ready for an adventure.

“Soccer, swimming in big lakes, and eating ice cream and going fishing,” Brayden said with a grin.

His friends describe him as funny, energetic and athletic — someone who can bring joy to any moment.

“I would describe a family as loving and caring. And just like funny and having a great time,” he said.

Brayden loves to play sports, help others, and explore new experiences. With a forever family, he hopes to see the world and make lasting memories.

“Go traveling, play sports, and playing video games and stuff like that,” he said.

But more than anything, Brayden is looking for a family who will make him feel accepted and supported.

“Making me feel like, showing me I belong and being involved,” he said.

Brayden is a bright, resilient teen with a big heart and a love for life. He’s ready to share his laughter, energy and imagination with a family who will always have his back.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Brayden, click here.

You can also learn more about Brayden here.