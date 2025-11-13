Skip to main content
Amherst County Public Schools closed on Nov. 13 following threat on social media

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that they will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 13, after threats were made on social media.

ACPS said the school administration was made aware of a threat made to the school division on social media on Wednesday night. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation.

Authorities said that schools will be closed out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, and all after-school activities are canceled. Classes will take place remotely.

The school district encouraged students and families to report any concerning information directly to the school administration or law enforcement.

ACPS said more information will be shared as it becomes available. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office or Amherst County Public Schools.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

