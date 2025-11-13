Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of recently identified Vietnam War Veteran

Governor Youngkin ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor a recently identified Vietnam War Veteran who will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery Friday.

According to the Governor’s Office, United States Navy Captain Thomas Edwin Scheurich was declared missing in action on March 1, 1968, during the war while serving his country with courage and devotion. Scheurich’s remains have now been identified and will be laid to rest on Friday.

Youngkin issued the following order: