Governor Youngkin announces Modine to establish heating division headquarters in Buena Vista

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Modine will invest $19.6 million through 2029 in planned capital expenditures to expand its presence in Buena Vista.

According to Gov. Youngkin, the expansion will include a combination of warehouse, office and testing facility, construction as well as new machinery and equipment transfers to help grow Modine’s heating business. Upon completion, the project will create 57 new jobs in the Commonwealth and position the company to better serve its customers.

Recommended Videos

“Modine’s decision to relocate their heating division to Virginia is a powerful testament to what is possible when we foster an environment where businesses and families can thrive,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“With deep roots in Buena Vista, Modine is a trusted leader in the Shenandoah Valley and a valued partner in driving economic opportunity across the region. Together, we’re building a stronger, more prosperous future for all Virginians.”

“With this expansion from Modine, things are really heating up in the City of Buena Vista,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Investments like this, especially from a business that has called Virginia home for decades, shows that there is no better place than Virginia to grow a manufacturing business. As demand for thermal management technology rises, Modine and the Commonwealth are rising to the challenge.”

“Modine’s continued growth and investment are a tremendous vote of confidence in Buena Vista,” said Buena Vista Mayor Tyson Cooper.“For more than 60 years, our community and Modine have shared a strong, productive partnership that has benefited both the company and our community. Their decision to locate the heating division’s headquarters here, and to further expand operations, underscores Modine’s long-term commitment to Buena Vista and highlights the supportive environment we work hard to provide. We look forward to building on this valued relationship for years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Buena Vista and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.