WATCH: Illuminights Artisan Market returns Saturday, November 22

ROANOKE, Va. – We are just under 10 days away from Illuminights. It’s back for its seventh year, lighting up nearly half a mile of trail with more than 650,000 dazzling lights. And that’s not all.

“We have a few new vendors like this one here, Star City Laser Creations,” Alex North, Marketing Administrative Coordinator with Roanoke County Parks and Rec, said, “You can see some custom engraved pieces that our artisan has done, specific to Explore Park and Roanoke as well.”

These vendors are part of the annual Artisan Market, which hosts artists selling festive arts and crafts.

“What makes the Artisan Market unique is that some items are exclusive to Explore Park,” North said.

