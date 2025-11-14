Is Dave & Buster’s coming to Valley View Mall?

A newly circulated floor Valley View Mall floor plan is sparking speculation on social media that a Dave and Buster’s could be coming to the Star City, though mall officials have yet to confirm.

The upper-level lease plan shows the proposed location near Claire’s, Journey’s and Hot Topic, directly across from JCPenney on the top floor. However, it is currently unclear exactly where the space would be located.

Recommended Videos

Valley View Mall floor plan (Valley View Mall)

Dave & Buster’s has not announced any plans for the region, and no construction timeline or lease details have been released. If it opens, it would be the first location in Southwest Virginia. Currently, there are four Dave & Buster’s locations in the entire state.

We have reached out to officials with Valley View Mall and have yet to hear back.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop