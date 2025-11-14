Salem VA Medical Center set to hold Veteran Job Fair on Friday

Dust off those resumes! The Salem VA Health Care System is set to host a Veteran Job Fair at the Salem VA Medical Center on Friday.

The event will be held in the auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When you arrive, you’re asked to enter the center through 4550 Shenandoah Avenue NW and follow the signs to designated parking.

Several local businesses will be there looking to recruit Veteran talent and share employment opportunities.

The following employers will be on-site with available jobs:

Action Personnel

Associated Asphalt

Carter Machinery

Davis & McDaniel Veterans Care Center

HCA

Hotel Roanoke

Integer

Lowe’s

Medecco

Munters

Optical Cable

Road Safe

Salem VA Healthcare System

Salvation Army

Servpro

Stik Pak

US Postal Service

Virginia Transformer

Wabtec

Western VA Water Authority

Click here for more information.