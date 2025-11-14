Salem VA Medical Center set to hold Veteran Job Fair on Friday

Dust off those resumes! The Salem VA Health Care System is set to host a Veteran Job Fair at the Salem VA Medical Center on Friday.
The event will be held in the auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When you arrive, you’re asked to enter the center through 4550 Shenandoah Avenue NW and follow the signs to designated parking.
Recommended Videos
Several local businesses will be there looking to recruit Veteran talent and share employment opportunities.
The following employers will be on-site with available jobs:
- Action Personnel
- Associated Asphalt
- Carter Machinery
- Davis & McDaniel Veterans Care Center
- HCA
- Hotel Roanoke
- Integer
- Lowe’s
- Medecco
- Munters
- Optical Cable
- Road Safe
- Salem VA Healthcare System
- Salvation Army
- Servpro
- Stik Pak
- US Postal Service
- Virginia Transformer
- Wabtec
- Western VA Water Authority
Click here for more information.