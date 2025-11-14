Virginia hunters help combat food insecurity through local program

As Virginia food banks struggle to restock following recent SNAP benefit cuts and government shutdown impacts, an established venison donation program is stepping up to meet the rising demand for protein-rich foods.

Hunters for the Hungry, founded in 1991, has provided more than 32.5 million meals to Virginians since its inception. The program aims to distribute 200,000 pounds of venison in 2025, following last year’s successful processing of over 222,000 pounds of meat.

“So many more people are having a need,” says Gary Arrington, director of Hunters for the Hungry. “Small children need high-protein red meat for brain development. The elderly need it to maintain healthy bone structures.”

The program’s impact is already evident at local food banks. “We’ve already gotten over 2,000 pounds of deer meat this season. Total this year, because we got some earlier this year, over 3,000 pounds,” says Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse.

For hunters like Jim Burns of Bedford County, the program offers a way to combine their passion with community service.

“I get two deer a year since that’s all my family can handle. But now I can keep hunting, and I have a way to donate deer and can give back and help folks in the community,” Burns says.

The donation process is straightforward for hunters. “We get the joy of going hunting and doing the chase and all that and we donate the deer. Basically, drop it off at a processor,” Burns explains.

For Burns, the program also strengthens family bonds. “It’s in my DNA. I’ve taught my kids it’s the care of the outdoors, how you treat the outdoors,” he says.

The timing is crucial as food pantries face increased demand. “We’re definitely seeing a lot more people, seeing people that we haven’t seen in three or four years starting to come back,” Harris notes.

The program’s efforts come at a critical juncture as food banks across the Commonwealth work to replenish their supplies following recent SNAP benefit reductions and the effects of the government shutdown.