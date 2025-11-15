Skip to main content
Local News

First Roanoke Velo Swap held in Roanoke

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was the first Roanoke Velo Swap, a biking gear and equipment exchange put on by Roanoke Star Cycling.

Cyclists of all levels were able to buy, sell, or trade bikes, parts, and gear while supporting youth mountain biking in our region. Proceeds from the Swap went to Star Cycling’s Youth Development program, which helps get kids back out into nature and build leadership skills.

“When kids join cycling teams, they build community. They learn how to be a team player. They learn to set goals. They learn about to feel properly on the bike. They learn on how to take care of their bodies because you need that little body to propel yourself up the mountain. ”

The Roanoke nonprofit provides competitive and noncompetitive classes for kids aged seven to 18 in the area.

