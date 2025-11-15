Lord Botetourt makes light work of Cave Spring in 42-7 win

Lord Botetourt hosted Cave Spring on Friday night, and the Cavaliers were eager to get the game going.

Botetourt’s Quinten Jones took the snap, racing to the endzone for the touchdown, landing them an early 7-0 lead.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Jones caught the ball on the punt return, managing to go all the way to the endzone for a 65-yard touchdown.

Botetourt’s Angel Rigney kept the momentum going, getting the team to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Cave Spring didn’t give up, and quarterback Jaden Hollins managed to get a two-yard touchdown. Cavaliers still ended up with a massive 42-7 victory.