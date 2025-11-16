Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Rockbridge County on Friday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Honda was traveling west on Route 60, one mile east of Reid Hollow Road, around 6:52 p.m. on Friday. The Honda ran off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, struck several trees, and overturned.

Authorities identified the driver as 83-year-old Eugene Wilson. Sadly, he died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.