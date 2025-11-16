Skip to main content
Stolen vehicle stop leads to law enforcement searching for suspect on foot in Lynchburg

Lynchburg police (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man following a stolen vehicle stop that led the suspect to flee on foot, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said as of 11:49 a.m. on Sunday, there is a large police presence on the 8000 block of Timberlake Road following a stolen vehicle stop. The suspect fled on foot during the incident.

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident, or notice any suspicious activity, please contact Lynchburg Police Department.

