New College Institute board to discuss future after merger proposal tabled

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Board members of New College Institute will consider ideas about the future of the higher education center at their next meeting in January. It follows a vote last week to table a proposal for a merger with Patrick & Henry Community College until it can be further reviewed.

“We’re not taking the P&H discussion off the table,” said Eric Jones, chair of the board of directors for NCI. “They are a viable partner. But at this current time, we were not ready for a merger discussion.”

NCI is one of five centers across the state designed to connect rural populations with higher education opportunities. But the path hasn’t been smooth. It has survived attempts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to defund the institution; the COVID-19 pandemic stopped some of its momentum; and it is involved in a lawsuit with its former fundraising foundation.

Right now, only one four-year university, Longwood University, is offering classes, although NCI officials said the partnership has been successful.

“I think what the community is looking for is a higher education partner,” Jones said. “So we’re having those discussions with, you know, different four-year institutions around the state that are very interested and particularly partnering with us.”

Long-time business owners, like Cordelia Holland with Holland Accounting and Tax, are closely watching the situation.

“There’s a bit of concern with uncertainty of what it is, of what it’s going to be, because as a business owner you got to kind of envision what’s around you and my excitement is kind of waned a little bit from where it was,” Holland said. “But at the same time, it has a major place in our community, it really does.”

Holland said NCI has been a great addition to Martinsville, citing its work with nonprofits and serving as a site to host events and meetings. NCI officials cited other partnerships with the community, including Henry County Public Schools, the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy and a new minority business consortium.

“My message to the citizens of Martinsville is that, you know, New College has been reinventing itself and using and trying new methods to meet its mission. And we’re doing our best to expand that,” Jones said.

In the end, the fate of New College Institute is up to the General Assembly, and Jones said he plans to ask lawmakers for a $1 million boost in funding in the next budget.