Wawa coming to Rockbridge County in 2026

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A new Wawa is set to open its doors in Rockbridge County in Lexington in 2026!

This comes after the popular convenience store chain celebrated the opening of its first store in Staunton last week.

Wawa plans to open 60 stores in the I-81 market over the next 10 years, investing about $7.5 million to build each location. The company expects to employ an average of 140 contractors and local partners per store during construction.

Once open, each store aims to hire about 35 associates. Wawa’s expansion in Southwest Virginia is expected to create thousands of long-term jobs.