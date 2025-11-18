Angels of Assisi to hold Mega Adoption Event on Dec. 20

With the holiday season around the corner, Angels of Assisi is looking to wish you a very happy ‘pawlidays’ with its Mega Adoption Event.

ROANOKE, Va. – With the holiday season around the corner, Angels of Assisi is looking to wish you a very happy ‘pawlidays’ with its Mega Adoption Event.

It’ll be held on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Recommended Videos

The event will feature animals from other shelters and rescues in the area, in addition to pet product vendors and services for your paw-fect pet.

In an Instagram post, the shelter said, "Last year, there were 147 total adoptions throughout the day, and we are looking to beat that number this year!"

While not all fees will be waived, there will be discounts available, according to the shelter.