Concerns raised over bridge safety in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – Community concerns are mounting in Henry County after photos emerged showing deteriorating concrete underneath a bridge on Route 220 near Fieldale.

The overpass near Appalachian Drive, which thousands of vehicles traverse daily, shows signs of concrete cracking, chipping and falling away from its understructure.

“It’s really dangerous. So, I think it would be much better if it was improved,” said La-Tonia Martin, a Henry County resident.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports the bridge, constructed in 1976, undergoes inspections every two years. A recent inspection conducted Monday resulted in a safe rating, according to a VDOT spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that the damaged concrete serves as erosion control and does not compromise the bridge’s structural integrity, even during heavy rainfall conditions.

Timothy Greg, a Bassett resident, expressed frustration with previous repair attempts to local bridges. “I’ve noticed they do patchwork, but that almost makes it worse,” Greg said.

While county officials acknowledge the concerns, a Henry County spokesperson explained that the county’s role is limited to requesting road improvements, with actual maintenance decisions falling under VDOT’s jurisdiction.

A separate bridge over Route 58 in the county, which also drew public attention, showed minimal wear and currently holds a 6 out of 9 safety rating according to VDOT’s assessment system.

VDOT has scheduled maintenance work on the Appalachian Drive overpass to begin in 2026.

Residents can check bridge safety ratings in their area by visiting VDOT’s website.