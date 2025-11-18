Elbit America to create nearly 300 jobs in Roanoke, boosting local economy

ROANOKE, Va. – Elbit America’s expansion in Roanoke will create nearly 300 new jobs and bring a $30 million investment, local leaders say. They are calling it a major win for both the local economy and national defense.

Erik Fox, general manager of Elbit America in Roanoke, said the expansion is focused on increasing production capabilities. “Most of it is gonna be operationally focused so production, I mean that’s really what this is all about is expanding production capability,” Fox said.

The expansion also means new technology. Fox highlighted the company’s latest night vision monocular, describing it as more advanced than traditional night vision goggles. “One of the pieces that we’re most excited about is the night vision monocular. We’re bringing even more capable solutions that look like video games than they do of maybe your stereotypical night vision goggles in years past,” he said.

Local officials say the impact goes beyond defense. They see the expansion as a way to revitalize the Hollins area, grow local jobs, and expand advanced manufacturing in the region.

John Hull, CEO of Roanoke Regional Partnerships, called the announcement a positive signal for regional growth and development. “This is a very positive signal for growth and development throughout the region,” Hull said.

Phil North, vice chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, emphasized the broader economic benefits. “Folks have to eat and we need more restaurants in this area so these announcements like this help open the door for economic opportunities,” North said.

Hull also noted the indirect job creation from the expansion.

“And that’s not including the indirect jobs... jobs with contractors... services providers and suppliers of Elbit who will be directly impacted and the spending of these new employees’ wages throughout the economy as well,” he said.

Fox expressed optimism about the future. “I’m excited about where the business is going because this is really just a step,” he said.

Elbit America says they are hoping to reach 1,000 working by the end of 2027, or in 2028.