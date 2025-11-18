Roanoke’s Christmas tree arrives downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City has unwrapped its first present of the season! The city’s Christmas tree has officially arrived in downtown Roanoke.

Urban Forestry crews handled the massive job of setting it up, marking the first sign of the holiday festivities.

Recommended Videos

The official tree lighting will take place during the first night of the Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas on Dec. 5, a cherished holiday event that draws crowds every year.

This will mark the 43rd year of Dickens, which will be held on the first three Friday nights in December. The event will feature a Christmas parade and the Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest, in addition to the tree lighting.

To see other holiday events happening in the Star City this year, click here.