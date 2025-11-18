Virginia tech students react to hiring of James Franklin as new head football coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students across Virginia Tech’s campus celebrated Monday following the announcement of James Franklin as the university’s next head football coach, viewing the high-profile hire as a potential turning point for the struggling program.

Franklin, who was dismissed by Penn State in October following a disappointing 3-3 start to the 2025 season, brings a proven track record of success to Blacksburg. The 53-year-old coach compiled a 104-45 record during his tenure with the Nittany Lions, including a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance last season.

“I think him coming here will really help out fans and many people that want to come to the game.” Cooper Blanchard, Virginia Tech sophomore.

Virginia Tech parted ways with former head coach Brent Pry in mid-September, following three straight losses at the beginning of the 2025 season. Pry previously served as Franklin’s defensive coordinator at Penn State.

“I feel like it’s pretty exciting for all Tech fans to have hope now. The future is bright here.” Danny Lazaro, junior at Virginia Tech

“There’s excitement and a little bit of cynicism to see if he can pull it off here, where he didn’t at Penn State.” Nathon Kurtz, a graduate student.

“James Franklin embodies the spirit, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence that will elevate Virginia Tech Football back on the national stage where it belongs.” Whit Babcock, Athletic Director at Virginia Tech

The new head coach is scheduled to be formally introduced to the Hokie nation during a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Cassell Coliseum which will be available to livestream on our website. Franklin inherits a team currently holding a 3-7 record under interim coach Philip Montgomery.