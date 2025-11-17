Done deal: James Franklin tabbed as next Virginia Tech football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of speculation, whispers and rumors--Hokie Nation can now breathe a sigh of relief. Virginia Tech has officially named James Franklin as the next head coach for Hokies football, per Pete Thamel at ESPN.

Franklin, who was most recently at Penn State, will take over after Virginia Tech cut ties with Brent Pry just weeks into the 2025 season. This marks the second consecutive head coach hire to make the trek from State College to Blacksburg. Pry served as the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator under Franklin.

Franklin’s high profile comes with a proven track record of success. While at Penn State he collected over 100 career wins and led the Nittany Lions to an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024. The program advanced through the first round and quarterfinals before eventually falling to Notre Dame in the CFP Semifinals, 27-24.

Franklin becomes the 30th head coach in Virginia Tech football history.