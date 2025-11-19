Groups work to help dogs rescued from Henry County home

Rescue groups from across Virginia are trying to help find homes for the 106 dogs rescued in Henry County last week.

They met Wednesday to coordinate efforts and collect some of the 38 dogs of various breeds that remained at the already crowded Henry County Animal Shelter.

A couple has been charged with multiple counts in connection with the case, but Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis told 10 News it was more of a case of hoarding than ill intent.

He thanked the animal rescues for their hard work.

“Our animal services unit responded out there a little after 2:00 on Friday and they didn’t leave till nearly 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning,” he said. “So, in excess of 14 hours of work just from our animal services unit went into this and that was only possible because the amount of people who came out from other humane societies throughout the Commonwealth to help us remedy this situation as well as the local SPCA.”

One of the groups, the Old Dominion Humane Society, took in 30 dogs on Friday with an additional three picked up on Wednesday. They say they will be available for adoption in the coming weeks, but they are not yet accepting inquiries.

Donations are welcome there and at other rescues who assisted with helping the dogs.