Lynchburg man convicted of sexual assault, sentencing set for May 2026

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg jury on Nov. 17, 2025, found Steven Wayne Thompson Jr. guilty of felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced.

The charges relate to an incident reported on May 27, 2023, when Lynchburg police responded to a sexual assault call at a Floyd Street residence. The victim, described by authorities as hysterical, told officers that Thompson, who had been invited to the home by a friend, sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

According to the victim’s account, Thompson had asked her to engage in sexual activity earlier that night, but she declined. After taking medication that caused drowsiness, she went to bed fully clothed, believing Thompson had left. She awoke to find herself naked and Thompson present in her room. When confronted, Thompson reportedly smiled and said they had vaginal, anal, and oral sex.

Police located Thompson the following day wearing clothing matching the victim’s description. A search warrant was obtained to collect Thompson’s DNA, which later matched evidence collected from the victim, according to the Department of Forensic Science.

Thompson denied knowing the victim or the nature of the accusations when arrested. He faces sentencing on May 20, 2026, with potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual battery and five years to life for forcible sodomy.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chelsea Webster prosecuted the case, while Matthew Pack served as Thompson’s defense attorney.