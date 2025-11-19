Roanoke Police arrest 31-year-old in connection with pedestrian hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced that members of it’s major crash team made an arrest following a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to RPD, the hit and run occurred at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 13, in the 800 block of Gainsboro Road Northwest. Upon arrival, deputies located a 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Using Flock Technology, RPD identified the suspect vehicle and arrested 31-year-old Landon Holcomb of Bassett on Nov. 16. Holcomb has been charged with hit and run.