Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider
Trending
Corrections officer dead following attack by inmate in Independence, inmate identified
Concerns raised over bridge safety in Henry County
WATCH: Virginia Tech welcomes new head coach James Franklin

Local News

Roanoke Police arrest 31-year-old in connection with pedestrian hit and run

Police identify 46-year-old woman found shot, killed inside car after crash in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced that members of it’s major crash team made an arrest following a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to RPD, the hit and run occurred at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 13, in the 800 block of Gainsboro Road Northwest. Upon arrival, deputies located a 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Recommended Videos

Using Flock Technology, RPD identified the suspect vehicle and arrested 31-year-old Landon Holcomb of Bassett on Nov. 16. Holcomb has been charged with hit and run.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos