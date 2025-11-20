Bedford County Fire & Rescue awarded $35,000 grant for Public Safety Gear Program

Photo (from left to right): D.W. Lawhorne/Assistant County Administrator, Robert Hiss/County Administrator, Rob Mann/External Affairs Manager, Janet Blankenship/Fire & Rescue Chief, Abbey Johnston/Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief of Operations

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County’s Fire & Rescue Department has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Power Company Foundation to support its efforts in upgrading public safety equipment.

This funding will be used to acquire specialized gear for the department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team and emergency medical services personnel. The new equipment is expected to enhance the department’s ability to respond quickly and safely to emergencies and natural disasters in Bedford County and neighboring areas.

Recommended Videos

“When every second counts, this grant will allow our teams to respond more effectively and safely,” said Janet Blankenship, chief of the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue.

The Appalachian Power Company Foundation is committed to improving communities through educational programs, including STEM initiatives, and by addressing essential needs such as emergency shelters, affordable housing, and hunger relief.

To learn more about the foundation’s work, visit their website.