A procession was held Thursday for Jeremy Lewis Hall, the Virginia Department of Corrections Officer who was killed by an inmate in Independence. New details this evening reveal that Hall died protecting a nurse at the facility. VADOC said the suspect was identified as 32-year-old John Holomon Russell. Photojournalist Paul Eldert spoke with colleagues and loved ones Thursday during the procession.
WATCH: Colleagues and loved ones mourn the death of Virginia Department of Corrections Officer
